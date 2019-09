ETSU outscores their Ohio Valley counterpart 10-0 in the fourth quarter to capture the 20-14 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs trailed 14-10 heading into the half, but the defense buckled down with the offense mustering up 10 points to secure the 20-14 come from behind victory Saturday night at William B. Greene Junior Stadium.

East Tennessee was outgained 324 total yards to 359, but the Bucs had more time of possession and less penalty yards.

Randy Sanders and his crew look to make it two-straight when they travel to Furman next week.