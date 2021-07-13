Bucketneers feel ‘special’ about representing ETSU at TBT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The TBT is just under a week from tipping off and the ETSU alumni team is in the midst of their journey to $1 million.

The Bucketneers start The Basketball Tournament with a showdown against Auburn’s alumni team, War Eagle. If the Johnson City squad is able to take down these former Tigers, they’ll need to win two more games to reach the championship bracket in Dayton.

Former ETSU standout and current Wake Forest Director of Player Relations Joe Hugley knows how special it is to be connected with the Johnson City school once again.

“To be able to represent the alma mater is awesome. We have some guys that aren’t from ETSU that’s helping and coming to support us to help us win some money as well,” Hugley said.

This roster consists of TJ Cromer, Courtney Pigram, Tray Boyd, Desonta Bradford, Isaac Banks, Tevin Glass, Justin Tuoyo, A.J. Merriweather, L.D. Williams, Emmanuel Omogbo and Cornelius Hudson. Merriweather is one of many on this team that has a special connection to this school and city.

“It’s special. I was kind of torn between this team and my hometown team, but I wanted to run with my guys at least one more time and we’re ready for it,” Merriweather said.

The Bucketneers first game tips off at noon on ESPN.