Bucketneers continue to dominate in TBT with victory over Armored Athlete

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WJHL) – The trek to become millionaires continued for the Bucketneers as the Johnson City squad throttled Armored Athlete for a 79-60 victory in the second round of the TBT Monday afternoon.

The ETSU alumni team trailed by as much as 12 in the first half, but the Bucketneers closed out the first two quarters on a 27-4 run. This lifted the Bucs to a 41-30 lead at the break and they ran with it the rest of the way.

The 2018 Southern Conference Player of the Year Desonta Bradford tallied a game-high 30 points, while shooting 9-14 from the field, including 6-9 on threes. Former All-SoCon guard Tray Boyd III chalked up 17 points, while Chattanooga alum Justin Tuoyo recorded 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Bucketneers square off against the regions top seed, Sideline Cancer, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN3).