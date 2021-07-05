Buccaneers feeling ‘brotherly love’ under new head coach Oliver

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buccaneers return three out of their top-six leading scorers from last years team, but the Johnson City squad is only bringing back six players from the 2020-2021 roster.

Mix this unfamiliarity with a new coaching staff led by Desmond Oliver and that could cause some problems for a lot of teams, but not the Buccaneers. Despite plenty of new faces, the ETSU is calling this team a “brotherhood.”

“Everybody’s spending time with everybody. I feel like there’s a brotherhood here, brotherly love,” Redshirt-Junior guard LeDarrius Brewer said. “Coach definitely gets us involved with each other, but outside of that, we’re with each other all the time and throughout the day.”

Oliver has nearly 20 years of coaching experience at the college level and he’s already implementing that success on these Buccaneers.

“He’s taught us his way of how things are done, it’s been great so far,” senior forward Vonnie Patterson said. “The work we’ve been putting in, I think it’s going to pay off, everybody’s been coming in and working hard and I think Coach O has a great plan moving forward.”