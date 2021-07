(NEXSTAR) – A sprawling New Mexico ranch owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is expected to hit the market at $27.5 million, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

Zorro Ranch, as the property was known, sits on approximately 8,000 acres of land near the town of Stanley in Santa Fey County, and features a 30,000 square foot main home, The Wall Street Journal reported. It’s the third of Epstein’s properties to be sold off following his Aug. 2019 death in prison, after his townhouse in Manhattan and home in Palm Beach, Florida, sold for $51 million and $18.5 million, respectively.