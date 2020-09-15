Bristol race week officially kicks off with Speedway Children’s Charity golf tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 22nd Speedway Children’s Charity golf tournament took place Monday morning at the Tri-Cities Golf Club.

The event raises between $30,000-$40,000, but money is not the only thing that helps improves the lives of kids in this area.

“We are so excited to be having an event, we’ve had to cancel so many this year it’s a tough year for everybody and especially for us, but we are just excited to be here,” Executive Director of the Speedway Children Charities Bristol Chapter Claudia Byrd said.

“We have golfers here, everybody is happy to be helping out supporting kids so it’s just a great day for us and it’s a great way for us to kick off race week.”