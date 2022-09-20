Bristol, TN — Even though you will never hear the numbers it was obvious to those in attendance that the crowd for the Bass Pro Shops Night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway was the biggest in some time.

What used to be the hardest ticket in NASCAR, was not so hard the last few years……And there could be many reasons for that, such as COVID, prices or the weather just to name a few.

However this past weekend was the perfect storm (so to speak) and Bristol had a good race to go with a great crowd.

“We don’t release those numbers but it was a huge crowd and we were thrilled to welcome all of those folks back again it had a great energy about it we heard it from the drivers and NASCAR and those who have been long time fans it just a great energy about it we were thrilled.”