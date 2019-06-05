M&M's announces luxury 'glamping' experience for BMS fall race

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (WJHL) - M&M's will offer race fans a luxury camping experience at this year's Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The M&M's Glampground will offer large camping tens, bathrooms with private showers, wifi, valet service, and more.

The experience will debut at Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 in July.

At Kentucky, the M&M's Glampground will feature:

One 12x14 glamourous camping tent (choice of one queen bed or two singles)

Bathrooms with private showers

VIP valet service, including a dedicated shuttle for transportation around the track

Breakfast, lunch and dinner catered by popular local restaurants for Friday and Saturday

Activities throughout the weekend, including garage and pit tours, tailgate games, movies and more

Events and appearances by M&M'S® Racing team members and other famous racing personalities

Wi-fi and charging stations to keep every moment sharable

Two Kentucky Speedway Bluegrass Club weekend tickets

Two Cold Passes for access to the Kentucky Speedway garage

One FanVision and two headsets, allowing you to listen to race and driver communication

Unlimited colorful fun that only M&M'S® can provide!

Each glamping package, which includes tickets to the race, will cost $500 for two people.

Packages for the Kentucky race have already sold out. Bristol packages will be available later this summer.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will take place Saturday, August 17.