Bristol Motor Speedway makes progress on dirt track ahead of March races

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway is in the midst of a makeover! The half-mile concrete track will have roughly nine feet of dirt covering it when the NASCAR Cup series comes to Bristol in late March.

This will be the first time in over 50 years that the Cup series will hold a dirt race, and it’s happening right here in the Tri-Cities. This is the first time a dirt track has been put down for any race at The Last Great Colosseum in over 20 years.

THE DIRT IS DOWN!! Bristol Motor Speedway’s spring race will be on a dirt track this year, making it the first @NASCAR Cup series race on dirt in over 50 years! Turns 3 and 4 are almost down as they get ready for the Food City Dirt Race in late March. @WJHL11 @BMSupdates pic.twitter.com/WK28RTZMBp — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 23, 2021

“What we’re doing right now is getting the big portion of the dirt in place with the fills of 9 and 10 foot dirt that has to come in to make this a dirt track, and then the real work starts making sure the surface is prepped and ready for good dirt racing, so getting the moisture into the dirt, deep enough that we don’t have as much dust,” Speedway Motorsports senior vice president of operations and development Stephen Swift said.

The team is laying over 200 loads of dirt, made up primarily of red clay, on the track for the races this spring. Turns three and four are almost done, and the contractors will then work their way down the rest of the track.

The Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, March 28, and the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will also be held during the BMS Spring weekend, set for Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m.