Bristol Motor Speedway figure George “The Painter” Wilson passes away

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Track legend and longtime Bristol Motor Speedway employee George “The Painter” Wilson has passed away at 87 years old, speedway officials say.

Wilson, known for his work along the track painting logos in the early morning hours, was featured in two of BMS’s commercials in the 2000s.

Wilson took close care in painting the Last Great Coliseum’s walls, and was just as happy seeing them destroyed in the day’s race.

“Race fans loved his quips, like ‘that wall is my baby!’ and ‘what a mess!’ after NASCAR drivers notoriously beat, banged and scuffed up the logos he had just painted,” BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell. “It’s All-Stars like George Wilson who have made visitors and guests to our region feel so welcomed at the races and he will be greatly missed.”