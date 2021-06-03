Bristol, Elizabethton chalk up historic victories on Opening Night

The State Liners hold off the Doughboys, while the River Riders come from behind against Greeneville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Bristol and Elizabethton were on the right side of history Thursday night with both teams securing opening night wins.

The State Liners took down Johnson City 7-6 with Bristol jumping on their counterpart early, leading 4-0 in the third. The Doughboys battled back and even snatched the lead with a sacrifice fly from ETSU standout Ashton King, which made it 6-5 in the sixth.

Bristol found its answer in the seventh and the eighth, which each featured a run, including the game-winner which was a passed ball that scored Jack Tomlinson for the 7-6 victory.

The showdown between Elizabethton and Greeneville had a little less action in the boxscore. A runner for either team didn’t make it past second base until the fourth inning.

The Flyboys chalked up the first two runs, but the River Riders answered with five unanswered, which sealed the season-opening 5-2 victory.

Kingsport looked as though it was going to kickoff the year with a big win over Bluefield, but the Ridge Runners found their bats in the seventh and the eighth. Bluefield tallied three runs in each of those frames, which was too much too handle for Kingsport as the Axmen fell 9-6.