Bristol Dragway hosts Street Fights season opener with social guidelines

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A week after Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the Supermarket Heroes 500 and Cheddar’s 300 in front of zero spectators, Bristol Dragway opened up the grandstand to fans for the season opener of Street Fights Saturday night.

There was rules for both the fans and the racers. Some of the rules included no spectator parking in the Dragway Pits, spectators weren’t allowed to stand on the fences, in the staging lanes, around the starting line, or throughout the Pits and spectators were required to sit in the grandstands, while continuing to practice safe social distancing practices.

The rules for the races included only racers will be allowed in the Dragway Pits with at least 10 feet of space between the next competitor, racers were allowed one crew member and tech inspection took place near the E.T. Booth.

The next Street Fights event takes place on June 20.