Bristol and Betsy steal victories on the road, JC drops to Pulaski

The State Liners cut down Greeneville's division lead to a half game, while the River Riders move to within one

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol and Elizabethton made moves in the Appalachian League West Division with both squads each chalking up road wins Tuesday night.

The River Riders made the first move with a sacrifice fly from catcher Chase Adkison, which scored Reagan Guthrie. Following that run, Elizabethton never looked back as the Riders tallied five unanswered before the Axmen got on the board. Betsy scored one run in the ninth to seal the 6-1 victory.

Rookie’s feelin’ those win streak vibes after our 6-1 victory in Kingsport tonight makes it 3️⃣ in a row! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qp9EwRHzL4 — Elizabethton River Riders (@elzriverriders) June 16, 2021

The State Liners fell behind early to Greeneville, trailing 2-0 in the third, but answered with a run of their own. The Liners snatched the lead when they recorded four runs in the fifth, including a three-run homerun from infielder Cort Maynard and they never looked back. The Flyboys made it a fight in the final frame, but they came up short as they dropped 6-5.

3 in a row for the good guys! We hold off Greeneville’s comeback attempt in the ninth to get to 5-4 on the year!



Back there again Wednesday for game two at 7 PM pic.twitter.com/OViUeR9E1g — Bristol State Liners (@thestateliners) June 16, 2021

Johnson City looked as though it would kick off its series against Pulaski with a win, scoring the first run and holding the River Turtles scoreless until the fifth. The Virginia squad hung four on the board, as Pulaski handed Johnson City its second-straight loss.