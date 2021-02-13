Brewers big night leads to ETSU’s bounce back win over Wofford

The redshirt junior guard led all scorers with 30 points in the 71-49 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team gained some ground in the SoCon standings with the help of a 30-point performance from redshirt-junior guard Ledarrius Brewer in the 71-49 victory over Wofford Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall.

The Meridian, Miss. native shot 11-14 from the field, while connecting on six of nine three-pointers. Brewer’s six triples were a season-high and the 11 made field goals tied a career mark.

Senior guard David Sloan helped out his fellow Buc with 16 points and five assists. The Louisville native went 50 percent from the field. Brewer and Sloan were the only Buccaneers to score double figures and 15 ETSU players found their way on to the floor.

Wofford senior guard Storm Murphy led the charge for the Terriers, chalking up 11 points and five rebounds.

The Buccaneers hope to keep their winning ways going when they travel to Chattanooga on Monday.