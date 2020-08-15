Brandon Calton thankful for the support of the Tri-Cities

The former ETSU football standout has his second professional MMA fight on Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brandon Calton kicked off his professional MMA career in style, recording a victory in just 14 seconds back in June.

The former ETSU football standout is gunning for another victory on Saturday when Calton squares off against Larry Greene in the super heavyweight main event on the Showcase 13 MMA card.

Fellow MMA organization, UFC, is hosting fights without any fans, so having spectators and support give Calton another level of appreciation.

“It’s amazing because this time I even sold more tickets. I sold almost over 400 something tickets and being in the Tri-Cities and this COVID-19 going on, a lot of people are still taking that chance to come out and support me,” Calton said.

“It still goes to show there’s a lot of good people out there looking to support you and if you didn’t burn bridges people will always try to follow a good path.”

The doors open up at 6 p.m. at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.