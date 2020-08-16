Brandon Calton, fellow fighters shine in Showcase MMA 13

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former ETSU football standout Brandon Calton earned his first pro victory in just 14 seconds a couple of months ago, but the Pennington Gap, Virginia native needed to battle just a little longer at MMA Showcase 13 Saturday night at Meadowview Convention Center.

Calton (2-0) fought Larry Greene (2-2) and they were trading blows in the first round, but the former Buccaneer cut open Greene. Calton took over on in the second round and won by a TKO.

In the co-main event, a 185-pound showdown between Garrett Fosdyck (0-3) and Bryan Battle (3-1) didn’t last as long. Battle forced his counterpart up against the cage and forced him into a rear naked choke hold in the first round.

Cole Ferrell, who’s undefeated in his professional career (8-0), leaned on his grappling during his 155 bout with Kelli Gottardo (2-4). Ferrell forced his opposition into a guillotine submission, making Gottardo tap in the opening round.

Josh Oxendine (1-3) went a little more physical than Ferell and Battle in his 145 showdown against William Wilson (0-2). The Pembroke, North Carolina native needed just 24 seconds to chalk up a TKO victory.