Brandon Calton excited for pro debut in front of ‘Home Crowd’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brandon Calton has shined in the Tri-Cites for awhile, staring for the ETSU football team in the early 2000’s.

Now the Pennington Gap, Virginia native will make his professional debut at the Showcase MMA event in Kingsport this weekend. The Tri-Cities isn’t Calton’s birthplace, but that doesn’t mean it’s not home to him.

“It does feel like a home crowd, I’ve been blessed, Calton said. “ETSU, my last year was ’03 that’s when they gave up football and they bring it back and Casey Oxendine has given me an opportunity to come with Showcase MMA to be here at Meadowview. It’s kind of a blessing to surround yourself with good people and try and come out and do a great show.”

Calton went 5-0 in his amateur career, so he’s got plenty of momentum going into his main event bout with Conway Beaudry, who’s 0-4. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport.