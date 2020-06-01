Brad Keselowski captures Supermarket Heroes checkered flag

Brad Keselowski (2) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – It was a wild finish at the Last Great Coliseum as Brad Keselowski avoided danger in the waning moments of the Supermarket Heroes 500 to earn his 32nd career cup victory.

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano were battling as the race went down to the wire, but with three laps to go, Elliott’s car got loose and took out the No.22 car, which gave Keselowski to maneuver to the front of the pack. Logano and Elliott finished 21st and 22nd, respectively.

The top ten finishers from the race are as follows:

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Clint Bowyer

3. Jimmie Johnson

4. Kyle Busch

5. Erik Jones

6. Austin Dillon

7. Kurt Busch

8. William Byron

9. Christopher Bell

10. Bubba Wallace

The cup series makes its way Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 next Sunday.