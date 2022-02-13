ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Milligan basketball teams recorded wins on Sunday, but these victories against St. Andrews helped the Buffs teams in two very different ways.

For the women, it meant that Kylie Russell Greer and her squad extended their winning streak to six games with the 92-36 victory. The win gives the Buffs an undefeated record in the month of February.

Forward Jaycie Jenkins was a dominant force inside and out with the Daniel Boone alum chalking up 32 points and eight rebounds. Forward Halie Padgett finished with 22 points and eight rebounds a day after dropping 31 points against Montreat.

The men also forced a dominating victory, recording a 107-79 triumph, which snapped a three-game losing streak. This also marked the second conference win of the month for the Buffs.

Milligan’s starters had no problem chalking up points with four out of the five earning double figures. Forward Sami Sanad and guard Levontae Knox led the way with each Buff scoring 25 points. Sanad also recorded eight rebounds while Knox hauled in four. Center Flynn Carlson tallied 17 points with four rebounds while guard Alex Inman finished with 13 points.

Both these teams look to keep their winning games going when they travel to Point on Wednesday.