Bo Hodges includes ETSU in his final five schools

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been over a week since former ETSU guard Bo Hodges put his name in the transfer portal, but the Nashville native kept the Buccaneers in his top five as he released the list via Twitter Sunday night.

If Hodges decides to return to Johnson City, he could possibly go down as one of the best Buccaneers in the history of the program. He was named the conference freshman of the year and Hodges continued to make an impact in the conference the following two years.

He was second on the team in scoring (12.7), second in blocks (26) and tied for second in rebounds (5.8) this season. He’s been consistent in his Buccaneer tenure, averaging nine or more points a game in each of the last three years.

Other schools in Hodges’ top five include the University of Minnesota, Butler, Tennessee State and Arkansas.

The Gophers finished last season with a 15-16 record, including going 8-12 in the Big Ten. Despite the losing record last season, ESPN named Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino number six on its list of 40 under 40: the top 40 coaches and assistant coaches in college basketball who were under 40 years old as of April 30, 2020.

The squad from Minneapolis featured three players who scored over double figures last season, including center and second-team All Big Ten member Daniel Oturu, who declared for the NBA Draft.

Butler had the best record from last season (22-9) among the teams Hodges’ listed. The Bulldogs battled in the Big East, earning a 10-8 conference record. The squad out of Indianapolis is going to have some voids from this years team, including leading scorer Kamar Baldwin. The senior guard averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Arkansas also had a pretty solid season, finishing 20-12 with a 7-11 conference record. The Hogs struggled in the middle of the year, dropping six out of seven SEC games. Just like the Bulldogs, the Razorbacks have some big holes in their roster.

Head coach Eric Musselman and his staff will miss two of their three top leading scorers as junior guard Mason Jones (22.0) declared for the NBA Draft and senior Jimmy Whitt Jr. (14.0) graduated. Second-leading scorer, sophomore guard Isaiah Joe (16.9), also put his name in the draft, but some sources believe he will return.

Tennessee State finished in the middle of the Ohio Valley Conference with a 9-9 OVC record, which was part of a 18-15 overall record. The Tigers got some home cooking last year, sporting an 11-3 record.

Brian Collins’ team was spread out pretty evenly with the top scorer and fourth-leading scorer being separated by 1.3 points. Redshirt sophomore guard Carlos Marshall (11.8) senior guard Wesley Harris (11.8), senior guard Michael Littlejohn (10.8) and redshirt senior Jy’lan Washington (10.5) were the only Tigers to score in double figures.