BMS to transform into ‘state of the art dirt racing facility’ for March 2021 spring race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Bristol Motor Speedway announced Wednesday that racing at the World’s Fastest Half Mile will look different next spring.

Bristol Motor Speedway’s General Manager Jerry Caldwell said during a news conference that for the first time in “the modern era” BMS will race on dirt.

Caldwell said in part, “The last time the cup series competed on dirt was in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1970 and that race was won by Richard Petty.”

The dirt race will take place on March 28, 2021.

Bristol makes it official by announcing they will race on dirt in the spring for the Food City 500. — Kenny Hawkins (@WJHL_Kenny) September 30, 2020

It will be the third time that Bristol has transformed into a dirt facility. The first two times were to host the World of Outlaws in 2000 and 2001.

