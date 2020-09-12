BMS to offer free commemorative digital souvenir program for Bass Pro Shop’s NRA Night Race to all race fans

Denny Hamlin (11) drives followed by Chase Elliott (9) and Joey Logano (22) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — There was only a limited number of seating available for next week’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and all of them sold out earlier this week.

Good news to those who couldn’t snatch a ticket in time: Bristol Motor Speedway announced on Saturday that it will make the commemorative digital souvenir program for that specific race available for all fans for free.

The 100-page digital program is available for download today BY CLICKING HERE.

It’s packed with feature stories, including Jimmie Johnson making his last-ever start at the world’s fastest half mile.