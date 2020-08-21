BMS to allow limited number of fans at Bass Pros Shops NRA Night Race in September

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway announced Friday that it will allow a limited number of spectators at the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and Food City 300.

According to a release from BMS, the exact number of attendees allowed will vary dependent on group sizes and guest placement.

The release says the events will operate under the same protocols and guidelines as the NASCAR All-Star Race back in July.

Fans will be screened before entering the stadium. Masks are required in common areas.

According to BMS, spectators can remove their masks once they are in their socially-distanced sets.

BMS says the spectator areas will be cleaned and sanitized between the Friday and Saturday night races.

All ticket sales will be done online.

You can read all of the guidelines by clicking here.

