BMS releases fan schedule for night race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday released the fan schedule for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race next month.

The race will take place Saturday, August 17, but plenty of race week events will take place before then.

“Race parties” will be held in Kingsport on Monday, August 12 and Johnson City on Tuesday, August 13. On Wednesday, Food City Family Race Night will take over State Street in Downtown Bristol.

Racing starts Thursday, with the Nascar K & N Pro Series hitting the track for the Busch’s Beans 150. That will be followed by the Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ UNOH 200.

On Friday, the Xfinity Series will take to the track for the Food City 300.

Then on Saturday, the top stars of Nascar will compete in the 500-lap Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

You can view the complete fan schedule for visiting the speedway’s website.