BMS: Number of ‘socially-distanced tickets’ for upcoming night race now sold out

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Bristol Motor Speedway announced Wednesday that they’ve reached capacity and have sold out of tickets for the upcoming night race.

While speedway officials did not say how many tickets were sold, they did say in a release, “BMS officials announced today that the socially-distanced ticket capacity has been reached for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 19, the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race to be held at the iconic Northeast Tennessee high-banked short track.”

Officials added there were still a limited number of tickets available for the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on September 18.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on September 19.