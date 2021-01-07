BMS: Grandstand capacity met for Food City Dirt Race, some tickets remain for Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway announced Thursday that seating capacity at the Food City Dirt Race scheduled for March 28 has been reached.

The grandstand seating capacity was adjusted to allow for social distancing, according to a release from BMS.

The release says a “limited number of premium seating options still remain to witness the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to dirt in the sport’s modern era.”

BMS says a few tickets also remain for the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race on March 27.

“We’ve always known our 60th anniversary season was going to be a special one, but to come out in the first week of January with news that fans have already scooped up our available NASCAR Cup Series tickets to the Food City Dirt Race, just elevates the excitement to a whole new level,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager for Bristol Motor Speedway. “We appreciate our fans and community for always being by our side and we look forward to serving up some incredible WOW moments and memories throughout our entire 2021 season.”

To claim some of the remaining tickets, click here.