BMS announces multi-year partnership with Gatlinburg-based Sugarlands Distilling Company

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Tuesday a new partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Company out of Gatlinburg.

MOONSHINE AND RACING: @BMSupdates announces its new partnership with @SugarlandsShine, the tracks new official moonshine. pic.twitter.com/PWXzSJMQql — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) November 17, 2020

Sugarlands Distilling Company was named the “Official Moonshine of Bristol Motor Speedway,” according to a release on Bristol Motor Speedway’s website Tuesday.

The release read in part, “Once inside, patrons can visit the Sugarlands Shine 360 Bar and choose from a collection of hand-crafted cocktails served in souvenir mason jars. Turn four of the track will be the new home to the Sugarlands Shine Rooftop Bar, where fans can enjoy cocktails from some of the best seats in the house inside the infield.”