Blazers heat up in the second half to hand Bucs first home loss

The Buccaneers shot nearly 37 percent from the field in the 65-61 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team has never beaten UAB, holding a 0-3 record entering Saturday, and that trend continued as the Buccaneers stumbled late to fall 65-61.

Jason Shay and his squad led by three at the half, but turnovers plagued the Bucs as the Blazers hit clutch shots down the stretch. Leading the Alabama squad was senior guard Michael Ertel, who chalked up 19 points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Jalen Benjamin chipped in 16 points.

Once again it was junior guard Ledarrius Brewer who was the head Buc as the Mississippi native scored 18 points and nine rebounds. Center Silas Adheke helped out as well with his 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Buccaneers hope to give Coach Shay his first win at Freedom Hall on Tuesday when his squad hosts North Carolina A&T on Tuesday.