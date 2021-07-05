BJ Edwards feels ‘family’ vibes with Coach Barnes, other Volunteers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City native BJ Edwards committed to the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team this past week and the 2022 point guard is already getting a sense of family from his future squad.

The four-star point guard will follow the foot steps of recent Volunteer guards Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson and Josiah-Jordan James and he’s more than equipped to fill the shoes of these guys. He averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists this past season, while also winning the state championship his sophomore year.

Edwards might be a couple of years from stepping foot in Thompson-Boling Arena, but he’s already making connections with the current team.

“I talk to Jaden (Springer) almost every week. He tells me to stay focus and work hard because you never know how someone’s working. Just getting advice from the older guys.”

Edwards also added that Barnes is already making him feel like he’s part of the Volunteer family.

“Just the environment there, Coach Barnes, just the way he treats all of his players like a family and it’s a family there. He can really develop my position at the point guard spot a lot. He’s showed me a lot of film from previous point guards and my film. That’s really what got me and that’s really the only place I want to be.”