Big South Conference postpones fall sports, hopeful for spring return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Big South Conference has joined the ranks of college athletic conferences that have decided sports are off the table for the fall of 2020.

According to a statement on the conference’s website, the Big South announced on Wednesday that it was delaying all sports seasons this fall in the hopes of rescheduling in the spring.

The statement says this includes football, men and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball.

The Big South has also suspended fall competitions in men and women’s tennis and other out of season competitions in spring sports.

“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” commented Commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”

The conference said schools could continue with their own permissible sports activities if they followed NCAA regulations and adhered to conference, state and local guidelines.

University of North Carolina Asheville said in a statement that the school is disappointed student-athletes won’t get the chance to play ,but the safety of everyone involved is the top priority.

“We are disappointed for our student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete this fall,” said UNC Asheville Director of Athletics Janet R. Cone. “This is a very difficult but prudent decision for all involved, but the safety, health, and well-being of our student-athletes remains our highest priority. UNC Asheville is fortunate to have outstanding coaches who remain committed to developing our student-athletes as Champions and Leaders, and I am confident we will be prepared to get back to competition when the athletic landscape has improved.”

As of August 12, the seasons for the 2020-2021 winter sports remains unchanged. Those sports include men and women’s basketball, swimming and diving and men and women’s indoor track and field.

For more information about the Big South’s decision, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.