‘Countdown to Daytona’ to get you ready for racing season

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — The NASCAR season kicks off in a couple weeks with the Daytona 500 and racing fans will get unique digital coverage you won’t find anywhere else! Beginning Wednesday, February 12, we’ll launch a daily “Countdown to Daytona” program designed to build excitement leading to the big race.

The streams will feature special stories, insightful analysis and interviews with the biggest names in NASCAR. The digital programming will be hosted by WFLA’s Dan Lucas, WFLA’s J.B. Biunno and WGHP’s Kevin Connolly.

“There’s nothing like previewing the Great American Race from mere feet away from Victory Lane,” said Biunno. “We can’t wait to give our viewers the inside track — pun intended — on NASCAR’s brightest stars, plus have some fun along the way with the drivers.”

We’ll kick things off Wednesday with a media blitz special. During that one-hour stream, we’ll interview the biggest names in NASCAR inside one action-packed program.

“Last year, the drivers really enjoyed getting to let loose a little bit and have some fun for their fans,” added Lucas. “We’re going to have even more fun this year!

Here’s the streaming schedule:

Wednesday, February 12 th – 1:00 ET

– 1:00 ET Thursday, February 13 th – 1:00 ET

– 1:00 ET Friday, February 14 th – 1:00 ET

– 1:00 ET Saturday, February 15 th – 1:00 ET

– 1:00 ET Sunday, February 16th – 11:00 am ET

Go ahead and mark your calendars! And don’t worry, we won’t tell your boss.

If you’re unable to catch the streams live, we’ll make them available on-demand on the Big Race Daytona page of our website.

The Daytona 500 is Sunday, February 16 from Daytona International Speedway.