Chase Elliott Prepares to Make History at Daytona

The son of Bill Elliott is still searching for his first Daytona 500 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is aiming for his first Daytona 500 win when he hits the track for the season opener on February 16.

The Chevy driver has captured 11 wins between the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series’, along with two Daytona 500 poles, but he knows how much a win would mean at the World Center of Racing.

“It’s certainly the goal, that’s why everyone goes. The list of winners at the Daytona 500 is pretty short, but it’s a pretty rare thing to say that you won it,” Elliott said.

“It’s one of those events that kind of is a stand-alone event, it’s kind of by itself, you can’t let that race define your season by any means, but it’d be great to win down there and start the year off really well.”

The race starts at 2:30 p.m.