Betsy ready to move on to semifinals showdown against Upperman

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton football team chalked up an upset over top-ranked Greeneville in the state tournament quarterfinals, but the Cyclones know they aren’t done just yet.

The Carter County team has a chance to to three-peat, but first they’ve got to get through Upperman in the semifinals. The Bees featured one of the best rushing performances of the quarterfinals in their 42-28 victory over Red Bank. Upperman chalked up 416 rushing yards in the victory with numerous backs finish with at least 100 yards.

The Cyclones love the journey they’ve been on, but they know it’s not over.

“Friday night is just a memory to us. We have to move on and get ourselves ready to go, but I think the team that can settle down and who they are this time of year, you can’t reinvent the wheel,” head coach Shawn Witten said.

This senior class has a chance at finishing with three state championships and 44 wins over the last three seasons. They could possible go down as the most decorated class and wide receiver Jake “The Snake” Roberts knows how important that would mean to his Cyclones counterparts.

“That would mean everything, get back to state for the third year in a row,” Roberts said. “That’s crazy and no one thought we were going to make it this far after we lost to Greenville in the regular season, so that’s huge.”

Elizabethton guard Owen Slagle agrees with his fellow senior.

“People were skeptical in the beginning, but we’ve shown what this program is truly about and everyone has grown, I’ve grown a ton this season too.”

The Cyclones host Upperman on Friday at 7 p.m.