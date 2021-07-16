Belinda Hendrix introduced as ETSU softball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU softball team kicked off a new era Friday afternoon by introducing new head coach Belinda Hendrix at William B. Greene Stadium.

The Florida native comes to Johnson City from Chipola College, a junior college located in the panhandle of the Sunshine State. While serving as the Lady Indians head coach, Hendrix tallied three national championships, eight national tournament trips, nearly 650 wins and three NJCAA Coach of the Year honors.

Pleased to announce our new head coach, Belinda Hendrix! #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/jaVkbXYGMY — ETSU Softball (@ETSUSoftball) July 16, 2021

Wins have been hard to come by for the Buccaneers with East Tennessee chalking up a 65-89-2 record over the past four seasons, including 13-36 in the conference. Hendrix wants to return the Buccaneers to the postseason, but first they’ve got to grind off the field.

“I want to bring back family. We work hard, I consider myself blue-collar, so we’re going to work hard, but the kids are going to know that I care and I genuinely do care and I think they’re going to do more for me because they know I do care,” Hendrix said.

“We all have the same goal, we want to win, we want to graduate and we want to move on to be better people. Family is where our success comes from.”