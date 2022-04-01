WACO, Texas (April 1, 2022) – After striking first in the first, the Blue & Gold couldn’t hold on.

Baylor took game one of a three-game set 15-1 at Baylor Ballpark. ETSU falls to 0-3 all-time against the Bears, all of which have come in Waco.

The Bucs got a hold of Baylor’s Tyler Thomas in the first inning as Tommy Barth (Brecksville, Ohio) drew a one-out walk and a few runners got aboard through an error and single. David Beam (Knoxville, Tenn.) lasered one down the left-field line, but Baylor’s third baseman saved extra bases but brought in the first run of the game. Entering today, the Bucs were 8-1 when scoring in the first inning and 15-1 when scoring first.