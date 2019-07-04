Bats can’t produce past first inning as Yankees sweep Twins

Pulaski, Virginia

For the first time in the series, the Elizabethton Twins struck first Wednesday night, scoring one in the top of the first inning against the Pulaski Yankees. The Yankees responded by scoring runs in the next two innings and holding off the E-Twin offense for the rest of the night as they fell 4-1.

Elizabethton only managed five hits in the game, with two coming from Charles Mack, who scored in the first inning on a Matt Wallner double.

Louie Varland kept Elizabethton in the game with 3.2 innings, allowing just two runs while striking out five.

Osiris German also contributed a scoreless 1.1 innings and Tyler Benninghoff finished off the game with three innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out six.

Elizabethton returns home Thursday for a three-game series with the Kingsport Mets. Fireworks will follow the 4th of July game and the night also represents the first of 11 home games in 13 days for the E-Twins.

Fans planning to attend Thursday’s game against the Mets are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time online, as lines will be long before the game at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.