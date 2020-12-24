Barnes’ Bunch pulls away from USC Upstate to stay undefeated

John Fulkerson scored 10 points and nabbed six boards in the 80-60 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The eighth-ranked Volunteers only led by seven at the break against their Big South counterpart, but Tennessee pulled away for the 80-60 win Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Redshirt junior Victory Bailey Jr. led the Volunteers in scoring for the second-straight contest, chalking up 18 points, while knocking down a career-high-tying eight field goals. Sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James chipped in 11 points along with nabbing a game-high eight rebounds. Three other players chalked up nine points for the Volunteers.

Kingsport native John Fulkerson also had a solid game, tallying 10 points and six boards. The redshirt senior forward hasn’t scored less than double figures in a contest this season.

The Spartans leaned heavily on sophomore guard Tommy Bruner, who scored a team-high 18 points and dished out six assists. Junior guard Everette Hammond chipped in 13.

Rick Barnes and his bunch look to keep their sheet clean when they kick off SEC play next Wednesday at Missouri (9 p.m. E.T./SEC Network).