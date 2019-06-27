Ballad Health & Niswonger Children’s Hospital Crazy 8’s 8k building excitement around new course

A world-class racing event here in the Tri-Cities is getting a facelift this year.

Runners in the Crazy 8’s 8-k race will be racing a new course through the streets of Kingsport this year.

Race organizers say several elite runners will make their way to Kingsport from around the globe.

They hope one of them will be able to break the 8-k world record on the new figure eight course.

“Being within the organization and seeing the excitement they have for me being here it just makes you want to go even harder, feels good to be wanted no matter where you are picked it feels good to be picked and to be wanted where they see you making a big impact so for me it’s coming in and returning the favor them giving me an opportunity that’s all I asked for is for an opportunity no matter if it was in the 2nd round or the 1st round I just wanted an opportunity to be able to play against the best my level of play will raise it will rise to the occasion I just got to get my feet wet.”

The torchbearer for this year will be Michael Smelser – a local youth soccer coach who was badly burned in a camping accident earlier this year. Smelser has run in every Crazy 8 race and will run it once again.