Axmen chalk up first victory with State Liners and Flyboys each tallying a win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee's Institute of Agriculture will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its flagship building on Monday by revealing the contents of a 1919 time capsule and presenting new items for another 100-year capsule.

Tennessee's Morgan Hall was formally dedicated on June 7, 1921. UT System President Randy Boyd, UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman and other top UT leaders will take part in an anniversary event to reveal the contents of a time capsule from 1919 as well as items for a new capsule to be opened in 2121.