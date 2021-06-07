Axmen chalk up first victory with State Liners and Flyboys each tallying a win

Sports

Kingsport held off a late rally from Johnson City, while Bristol and Greeneville take down Elizabethton and Bluefield, respectively

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Sunday’s Appalachian League action are as follows.

Johnson City- 4
Kingsport- 6

Elizabethton- 4
Bristol- 9

Greeneville- 10
Bluefield- 6

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories