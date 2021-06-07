Axmen chalk up first victory with State Liners and Flyboys each tallying a win

WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Kingsport held off a late rally from Johnson City, while Bristol and Greeneville take down Elizabethton and Bluefield, respectively
by: Jesse Krull
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Sunday’s Appalachian League action are as follows.
Johnson City- 4Kingsport- 6
❗️VICTORY!! Our @KingsportAxmen earn their first EVER WIN, defeat the Johnson City Doughboys 6-4!! 🪓⚾️😃 pic.twitter.com/8uyr6QwKoj— Mark Davis (@kptbaseballfan) June 7, 2021
Elizabethton- 4 Bristol- 9
The #StateLiners win this one! #makeaSTATEment pic.twitter.com/0dvkZf5nkN— Bristol State Liners (@thestateliners) June 7, 2021
Greeneville- 10Bluefield- 6
Eddie Micheletti paced the Flyboys with three hits and two RBIs, while Jonathan Hogart added two hits and two RBIs for Greeneville. Flyboys host @JC_Doughboys on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park. pic.twitter.com/ix5fNF5o0C— Greeneville Flyboys (@GFlyBoys) June 7, 2021
