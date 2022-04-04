The Jonesborough native played four games, recorded two tackles in the 2021 season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State defensive end Austin Lewis came to the Johnson City school two years ago, but a redshirt season and a knee injury has limited the David Crockett alum to just four games in his Buccaneer career.

Lewis, who transferred from Liberty, could be a menace for opposing offenses. The former Pioneer star was a three-star recruit that fielded offers from Power 5 teams such as Colorado State and Kansas State, but decided to pick Liberty.

Lewis shined for the Flames, being named to Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American with with 24 tackles (13 solo), 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery in his first season.

“Thankfully still the same defense that I got used to while I transferred in here, just still developing, still learning it. Trying to still completely master the defense under Coach Taylor and Coach Shakir,” Lewis said.

“The thing about this defense if you learn it and do your job, you’ll be successful, so losing key pieces hurts any team, but we’ve got good enough players here, the train keeps going.”