Attendance limited to families, grad students for final Vanderbilt home football games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University will limit attendance for the final two home football games of the season to parents and families of student-athletes, as well as a specified number of graduate and professional students, the university said Monday.

Vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director Candice Lee said fans and other Vanderbilt students would not be allowed to attend the remaining two home games against Florida on Nov. 21 and Tennessee on Nov. 28.

Lee said the decision to limit attendance at athletic events was based on the advice and guidance of Vanderbilt’s public health partners, including the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and local public health officials.

“While we’ve been able to learn so much and adapt our approach in regards to how to manage our game day environment as safely and efficiently as possible, the pandemic continues to be a major challenge,” Lee said in a statement. “Yet our parents and families have made so many sacrifices in support of their student-athletes this season. I’d like to extend my deepest appreciation to them for their patience, understanding and cooperation throughout these difficult months. This is a well-deserved opportunity for them to cheer on our Commodores in-person.”

Since Vanderbilt is permitting game day access to more than just the approved number of students permitted for its first three home games, up to 500 tickets will be issued to visiting teams for their student-athlete family members as required by the SEC, Lee added.

Vanderbilt will also begin its basketball season without spectators in attendance until further notice.