JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’ve ever wanted your picture taken with the World Series Trophy, the chance to do so is coming to Johnson City.

The Atlanta Braves are going on tour with the 2021 World Series Trophy to celebrate their championship season. The club will stop at 151 locations across the Southeast to mark the same number of years the Braves have been playing baseball.

A release from the organization states the trophy will be brought to Freedom Hall on Thursday, March 3. Fans can take pictures with the trophy from 4-7 p.m.

The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in the World Series, taking home the trophy in Game Six on Nov. 2, 2021. That victory gave the Braves their first World Series title since 1995 and the fourth in franchise history.