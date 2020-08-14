Athletic Director: More than 3 COVID-19 cases at ETSU athletic department; Bucs will not seek non-conference play

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said on Friday that the school’s athletic department has seen more than three COVID-19 cases.

Carter said in a press conference that he was not sure how many exact cases had been confirmed among athletes but was aware that it was more than the three previously reported football players.

“Over the course of the last two months, we have dealt with cases,” Carter said. “I would tell you it’s more than three, don’t have an exact number. But we have seen what this looks like. We have seen what the symptoms look like, seen the reporting structure.”

Carter said he was happy with the way ETSU was dealing with the pandemic’s impact on athletics.

I’m very proud of what our university has done, what the athletic department has done in working together to make sure we’ve been prepared, we’ve been able to handle it, we’ve been able to contact trace, we’ve been able to get young people and our staff in a position obviously to overcome this and to quarantine and make it safe for everyone else.”

Carter also said that ETSU would not be seeking any non-conference competition during the fall, which the Southern Conference said it would allow.

Carter also said when the Southern Conference made the decision to postpone sports until the spring, ETSU was an advocate for that decision.

Carter said the spring will be a challenge and may involve shorter seasons for some sports.

