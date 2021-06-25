Ashton King making a name for himself in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ashton King is a staple in the Johnson City Doughboys lineup by usually holding down a spot in the infield, while hitting towards the top of the lineup every night.

Doughboys manager Rick Magnante has been rewarded for playing the Knoxville native with King tying for the team lead in hits and sitting third in RBI’s. It should be no surprise that King is having an impact on a Johnson City team when he was a staple for another one just down the road.

The Farragut alum was ETSU’s starting shortstop this season along with their leadoff hitter and just like this Appalachian League season, the Buccaneer was producing. King was first in hits and doubles and sported the fourth best batting average.

“He’s a kid that competes and looks to get better everyday. You know what you’re getting everyday, he brings the same attitude, brings the same mentality everyday,” ETSU’s head coach Joe Pennucci said.

Magnante knows how important it is to have King on the squad.

“It’s great for the fan base here to cheer and support a local kid and it’s nice for me to be able to help a player who has potential and upside,” Magnante said.

King mentioned that a sense of familiarity helps with his game.

“Seeing familiar faces in the stands and people I know coming to support me is nice having that knowing what to expect,” King said.