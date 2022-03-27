The junior's three-run homerun secured the 10-7 win in the 10th inning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team trailed 7-3 in the seventh inning, but the Buccaneers battled back with shortstop Ashton King capping off the comeback with a three-run homerun in the 10th inning to win 10-7.

The junior had himself a day at the dish with the Knoxville native finishing with three hits and four RBI’s. Right fielder Tommy Barth also held his own at the plate with four runs batted in on two hits.

The Buccaneers pitchers might’ve given up seven runs, but they combined to strikeout 14 Colonials, including nine from starter Landon Smiddy.

The Buccaneers have a record of 6-0 on Sundays with the Johnson City squad outscoring their counterparts 58-21 on Sundays.

East Tennessee State hosts Radford on Tuesday before heading to Waco for a three-game series against Baylor.