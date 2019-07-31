AREA GOLFERS RAISE AROUND 10 THOUSAND IN THE 17TH ANNUAL PEPSI GOLF CLASSIC

KINGSPORT, TN — Golfers from around the area gathered in Kingsport for the 17th annual Pepsi golf classic at the Warriors Path golf course.

And once again all the money raised was going to Coalition for Kids, which is a non-profit organization with a mission to help children from ages 6-12.

This summer they had 300 kids a day, who had breakfast, lunch, took part in activities at the coalition, and went on field trips.

So, it’s tournaments like today that helps make those things possible.

” Where cities and counties are cutting non-profits out of budgets and expecting you to do more, and charitable tax laws are changing to where giving is not as it used to be, you don’t get quite the benefit. You don’t get any sometimes except from the heart of your giving. Every fundraiser that we do is more important than it was 12 months ago or 24 months ago in a big way.”