ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) - The Gate City High School volleyball team has been on a tear as of late, holding an undefeated record on the year and had not dropped a single set since the beginning of March. Both those feats were crushed Monday night.

Abingdon took down the Lady Blue Devils, 3-2 despite falling behind 2-1 after three sets. The Lady Falcons took control in the decisive 5th set, winning by a tally of 15-6.