BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For 40 years, the Arby’s Classic Basketball Tournament has gained fans’ attention from inside and outside of the United States.

The teams who participate in the event hail from across the country and beyond, including the Bahamas. The Classic has grown in size each year since 1983.

“Over the course of five days, we get close to 30,000 people,” said tournament Director Richard Ensor.

Some fans have made this event a tradition, attending year after year. But for others, they chose to make their tournament debut this year.

“I’m from Virginia, so I’m all familiar with this Classic, but I’ve never attended in person,” said Don Goode, a spectator from Wytheville. He said his first in-person appearance this year is for a special reason.

“Our high school teams play and my son’s on the team,” said Goode. “So we’re here to support them and watch them.”

While Goode looks forward to watching his son play throughout the Classic, he said he’s still excited to watch all the other teams compete.

“But being here to see some of the best high school players basically in the country play is exciting for me,” Goode said. “And my son hopes to be one of those one day. But we’re looking forward to playing better competition, that’s why we came early to watch some of the teams.”

Watching the teams play is exactly what Ensor said keeps bringing people back.

“They love basketball no matter where the teams are from they want to see them play,” said Ensor.

The full schedule for the tournament can be found at Arbysclassic.net.