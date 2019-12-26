Arby’s Classic and Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic start tomorrow

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the Christmas break, high school boys and girls basketball teams return to action with some annual tournaments.

The boys kick off the 37th annual Arby’s Classic tomorrow at Tennessee High in Bristol. It consists of 30 games, with the championship being played on New Year’s Eve.

The girls start the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic tomorrow at Hal Hennard Gymnasium in Greeneville. That tournament has 32 games, with the championship on Dec. 31 as well.

In addition, the Toyota Roundball Roundup game of the week is one of the early games tomorrow in the Ladies Classic, when West Greene and Dobyns-Bennett square off in a play-in game. The winner takes on Parkersburg (WV).