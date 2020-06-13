Appy League General Managers weigh in on delay

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not only has the Major League Baseball season been up in the air, but the Appalachian League is in question as well and it didn’t get much better Friday afternoon with the league “delayed indefinitely,” because of COVID-19.

The league, which has been around for over 100 years, was already on the rocks with this possibility being the last season of the league. It’s unknown if baseball is coming back to the Tri-Cities and that thought is weighing heavy on general managers from the area.

“A little farther beyond that and you know it really does bring livelihood of the league into question,” Johnson City Cardinals General Manager Zac Clark said. “We’re definitely nervous about what’s going to happen.”

Elizabethton Twins general manger Brice Ballentine knows as time passes, the Appy League’s fate could be sealed.

“The longer we wait is worse for everyone all around. There’s got to be a point where we have to know what’s going on and I think even at the major league level, they’re getting to the point where they need to figure out what they’re going to do too, because fans are hungry for baseball,” Ballentine said.